Brazilian model famous for 9 marriages mulling divorce with 4 wives, wishes to get hitched with more in future

Chandigarh, December 1
A Brazilian model, acclaimed for his nine marriages is now seeking divorce from his 4 wives as he expressed his inability to keep his relationships afloat.
Story of Arthur O. Urso went viral last year when he married nine women in a bid to ‘celebrate free love’ and ‘protest monogamy’.
However, one of his wives had already parted ways with Arthur and now 4 others were seeking separation.
Arthur regarded public pressure as one of the key reasons to announce divorce.
Arthur also said he wished to get married again in the future. He said he didn’t know when it would happen but he want more women in his life.
As polygamy is barred in Brazil, Arthur’s marriages, besides his first one with Luana Kazaki, doesn’t have any legal standing. So will be his divorces.
As per reports, Arthur makes nearly £50,000 a month every month through an OnlyFans account. He is also quite active on Instagram where he posts photos and videos of his wives, as well as sex tips.
