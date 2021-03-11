Bride and groom trolled for setting themselves on fire during wedding in US; stunt video goes viral

Chandigarh, May 13
A bride and a groom have been trolled for setting themselves on fire as they exited their wedding reception in the US. A video of the couple on fire has gone viral on social media.
Professional stunt Gabe Jessop and Ambyr Bambyr met each other while working on the sets of Hollywood films.
The video of their wedding reception stunt was posted on TikTok by DJ and wedding photographer Russ Powell.
The video is captioned “when stunt people marry”.
Below is the viral video:
When stunt people get married 😳— Overtime (@overtime) May 10, 2022
(via djrusspowell/TT) pic.twitter.com/MeDcswagea
The newlyweds looked calm throughout the stunt and eventually reached a point where they both kneel to the ground, letting two men to douse the flames with fire extinguishers.
However, netizens slammed the couple while saying a big no to the stunt which has been viewed over 13 million times on TikTok. One wrote: “Just wait for the gender reveal party for their first kid”, another wrote: “Why was I disappointed that they had simple fire extinguishers instead of jumping off a cliff into a river full of sharks?”
Just wait for the gender reveal party for their first kid https://t.co/cTdwrCCxSy— J.J. Adams (@TheRealJJAdams) May 10, 2022
Why was I disappointed that they had simple fire extinguishers instead of jumping off a cliff into a river full of sharks?— Rudi Schuller (@RudiSchuller) May 10, 2022
Lmao so stupid 😒 https://t.co/8HI3hWVgK7— Suck My Dick ☘️🇮🇹 (@RinaSh961) May 12, 2022
Nope. No. https://t.co/55kUrrQ7uI— Brenda Ogera (@ditty_B) May 11, 2022
