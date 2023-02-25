Bride in Gujarat dies of heart attack during wedding; family replaces her with younger sister; body kept in cold storage till ceremony was over

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 25

A bride in Bhavnagar died of a heart attack in the middle of her wedding rituals at the marriage venue in the Subhashnagar area of Gujarat.

While performing her wedding rituals, the woman reportedly felt dizzy and fainted, reports News 18.

She was rushed to a hospital nearby, where the doctors said she died of a heart attack.

The family then decided to marry her sister to the groom and continued the wedding rituals with her younger sister. The bride’s body was reportedly kept in cold storage until the ceremony was over.