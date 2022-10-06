Bride walks hand-in-hand with grandfather holding late father’s portrait during her wedding, emotional video moves netizens

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 6

Social media is repository of heart-warming videos, some of which portray profound emotions. One such moving video has been doing the rounds across social media platforms where a bride could be seen walking hand-in-hand with her golden ager grandfather to her wedding mandap while holding portrait of her deceased father.

As per Instagram post of Humans of Bombay, Priyanka Bhati lost her father to cancer when she was 9. Her mother started taking care of the shop his father owned.

Priyanka’s grandfather, who was known for his austerity became quite soft after demise of her father and started taking care of her. He made sure that Priyanka study well and her requirements get timely fulfilled.

Moreover, the biggest support by her grandfather came when he approved her to go and study her masters in London despite few relatives disapproved the idea.

In fact, she hailed her grandfather for giving her the liberty to choose a man for herself.

Her story was shared by Humans of Bombay on their social media handles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Humans of Bombay (@officialhumansofbombay)

Since being shared, the emotional video has surpassed 47,000 likes. Netizens are out-and-out emotional after watching the tearjerker video.