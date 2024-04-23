Bride's family tries to 'kidnap' her from wedding venue, throws chilli powder at those who intervene; motive not known

East Godavari, April 23
A wedding function in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district turned chaotic as the bride's family attempted to forcibly take her away from the venue, using chilli powder to deter those who intervened, said an official.
A video of the incident that has gained traction on social media shows Sneha, the bride resisting her family members, including her mother, brother and cousins, as they forcefully dragged her from the venue.
According to Kadiam Circle Inspector B Thulasidhar, the incident took place in the Kadiam area, where Sneha exchanged vows with Battina Venkatanandu, the groom.
However, the celebrations took a dark turn as Sneha's family forcefully entered the venue and attempt to take her away.
Meanwhile, the groom, supported by his family and friends, thwarted the "kidnapping" attempt leading one of the groom's friends to sustain severe injuries during the ensuing commotion.
Sneha's family now faces lots of criminal charges, including assault, attempted kidnapping, and even accusations of gold theft.
The motive behind their opposition to the wedding is yet to be ascertained.
Kadiam Circle Inspector B Thulasidhar revealed that criminal charges have been officially lodged by Veerababu's family against Sneha's relatives and the matter is under investigation, with authorities working diligently to ensure justice prevails in this unsettling affair.
Further details are awaited.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress nominee's ‘Constitution forced on Goa’ remarks invite PM’s ire; BJP files complaint
A defiant Fernandes says he is ready for a debate on his con...
'My mother's mangalsutra was sacrificed for this country'; Priyanka Gandhi's blistering attack on PM
Priyanka was referring to Modi's allegations that the Congre...
Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal, Kavitha to remain in jail as Delhi court extends their judicial custody till May 7
They were produced before the court through video conference...
Misleading advertisements: Supreme Court turns heat on IMA; poses questions on alleged unethical conduct of its members
A Bench led by Justice Hima Kohli expands scope of hearing a...
Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi building on ‘M’ factor, is low voter turnout in Phase 1 the reason?
Attacking the Congress using the ‘M’—manifesto, ‘mangalsutra...