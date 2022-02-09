Bride’s late father blessed couple in India’s first ‘Metaverse’ wedding

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 9

Science and Technology advancement in the world has been attaining new heights day by day. With the technology attaining its pace, our life has become easier and stress free. Metaverse is one of the examples of such technological feat. The prevalence of this technology was witnessed in a wedding reception in Tamil Nadu.

Dinesh SP and Janganandhini Ramaswamy hosted their Hogwarts-themedMetaverse wedding receptionon February 6 and managed to get the bride’s late father bless them as well. Couple was also joined by 6,000 people from around the world in their virtual reception. It was first of its kind event in Asia.

Talking toindianexpress.comover the phone, Dinesh said the programme went well everyone was happy to attend the reception.

“As we were in a hill station inside a forest, there was no proper network connection and we faced difficulty due to that. However, the event went well. People from different parts of the world, including Germany and Australia, attended the reception. Our food partner Local from Chennai ensured food delivery at our guests’ houses. The event was sponsored by Coinswitch company and we are thankful to them,” he added.

The bride’s father who passed away last year was visually brought back as digital avatar. He greeted everybody for attending the marriage and also blessed the couple.

Photos and videos of the event have been doing the rounds on social media.

Dinesh is a project associate at IIT-Madras while his wife Janganandhini Ramaswamy is a software engineer.

Vignesh Selvaraj, planned the couple’s Metaverse wedding project based on Polygon Technology Blockchain