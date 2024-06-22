Bridge collapse in Siwan sparks panic as 2nd incident in Bihar

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 22

Sudden bridge collapse in Bihar’s Siwan, on Saturday, caused widespread panic and outrage among local residents.

The bridge, which spanned the Gandak canal, came crashing down with a loud noise that echoed till the neighbouring Ramgarh in Darbhanga district, leading to chaos in the surrounding areas.

Initial reports indicate no casualties. However, a video capturing the moment of the collapse has surfaced, showcasing the severe structural failure.

The bridge connected the markets of Patedhi Bazar in Maharajganj with Ramgarh Panchayat in Darbhanga, serving as a crucial link for thousands of commuters every day.

Outraged residents have blamed the collapse on negligence and lack of maintenance. The bridge, constructed nearly 40 years ago during the canal’s development phase, had not seen proper upkeep in decades. Locals pointed out that improper handling during the canal’s construction led to erosion around the bridge pillars, eventually causing one of them to give away.

The collapse has forced residents to undertake long detours to reach the neighbouring villages.

Local officials have yet to comment on the specifics of the Siwan bridge collapse.

This incident comes just days after another similar disaster in Araria, where a newly built concrete bridge over the Bakra River, costing Rs 12 crore, collapsed before it could be inaugurated.

