Broken tap at railway platform drenches occupants inside train, netizens mock ‘special service’ by railways

Chandigarh, October 27
Public places, especially bus stands and railway stations account for events which are peculiar, bizarre and often funny. One such video has been doing the rounds on Twitter where a broken water tap at a railway platform could be seen ejecting water splash towards a moving train, drenching the occupants.
The video has been shared on Twitter by an account, Abhy. As the clip goes on, a canon of water emits forcefully from a broken tap. The spray directly hits passengers standing at the door and window facing towards the platform.
Indian railways at your service 😂 pic.twitter.com/fEL65NFjHs— Abhy (@craziestlazy) October 26, 2022
Since being shared on Twitter, the video has enmassed over 1.1 million views. Netizens are having gala time calling it a special service by railways.
Best wash service ever 😌— Rich इमोजी igl 🌈🤯 (@Eng_emoji) October 26, 2022
Even Railways know that many have not taken bath in the morning. Hence helping.— DrSS (@drsmitshahi) October 26, 2022
Free bath— Savii 3.0 (@Saviiastic) October 26, 2022
Relatable pic.twitter.com/b8fv4frp6L— The Introverted Indian🇮🇳 (@Indian_Mortal) October 26, 2022
Passengers be like……..😂👍 pic.twitter.com/Xc5j2M5yJf— Vickcy (@vcnishu1) October 26, 2022
Diwali me Holi ka maja ...— UNCOMMON INDIAN (@dks2410) October 26, 2022
Carry your own soaps and shampoo.— Rakesh Jamwal (@rakeshrjamwal) October 26, 2022
