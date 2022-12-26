Brothers turn Santa for sister; gift her cardboard toy house on Christmas

Chandigarh, December 26
The undeniable Tom-and-Jerry bond between siblings is what makes life colourful.
In one such wholesome video, two brothers turned Santa Claus for their sister and surprised her on Christmas with a toy house that she’d been wanting for long.
The now-viral video was shared on the Twitter handle of Goodnews Movement.
In the clip, the girl can be seen walking into a room turned into a toy house by her brothers and getting overwhelmed on discovering the amenities in it.
The brothers used whatever means were available and equipped the toy house with a washing machine and a refrigerator made out of cardboard.
Smiling ear to ear, the girl’s reaction made all their efforts all the more worthful in the end.
“This little girl asked Santa Claus for a toy house where she could play. They are a family of limited means, so her brothers surprised her by building one for her. She loves it!” the video caption reads.
Watch the video here:
TEARS OF JOY: This little girl asked Santa Claus for a toy house where she could play. They are a family of limited means, so her brothers surprised her by building one for her. She loves it! (🎥:paoladelvalle16)— GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) December 25, 2022
pic.twitter.com/SZ3IS6Pfxu
The brothers’ sweet gesture struck a chord with netizens as they showered love on the siblings. Some even wished for brothers like them and a bond like theirs.
“How much love in just a short video. Thank you for posting it. A must watch,” wrote a user while another commented, “I’m in tears. Thank you for posting this. Sometimes we forget how much we have.”
The video has amassed over 57.5k views.
