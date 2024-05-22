BSF jawan roasts ‘papad’ amid sweltering heat in Rajasthan; netizens praise unwavering commitment of soldiers

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 22

With no sign of respite from the sweltering heat in swathes of the country, a video of a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan has surfaced on social media, in which he can be seen roasting a papad on hot sand in Rajasthan’s Bikaner.

The mercury rose in Rajasthan where Pilani in Jhunjhunu continued to remain the hottest place in the state with a maximum of 47.2 degrees Celsius.

The video shared on X by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday has accumulated more than 27,000 views in just three hours.

In the video clip, the jawan can be seen covering the papad with the hot sand and waiting for a few seconds to make it roast in the blistering desert heat.

Seeing this video from the deserts of Rajasthan fills me with immense respect and gratitude for our jawans who keep us safe in such extraordinary conditions.@BSF_India pic.twitter.com/kLfE52tuAa — Himanta Biswa Sarma (Modi Ka Parivar) (@himantabiswa) May 22, 2024

Along with the video clip, the Assam CM wrote, “Seeing this video from the deserts of Rajasthan fills me with immense respect and gratitude for our jawans who keep us safe in such extraordinary conditions. @BSF_India.”

Meanwhile, the clip has received appreciation and praise from the netizens for the unwavering commitment of the soldiers in the line of duty.

“Army men always keep a country safe no matter the condition!”, wrote a user on X, while another commented, “Salute to our Jawans”.

“Watching this video from the desert of Rajasthan fills me with immense respect and gratitude for our soldiers who keep us safe in such extraordinary circumstances”, wrote a user in Hindi.

