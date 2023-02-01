Budget 2023: Twitterati hails with rib tickling memes increase in income tax rebate limit, smokers become a butt of jokes

Chandigarh, February 1
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday presented her last budget of Modi 2.0 government. Besides massive allocations to Indian railways and other infrastructural projects, the relaxation to salaried class by proposing a new tax regime, under which income tax rebate limit has been increased from current Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh, has been unanimously hailed on Twitter as hashtags related to budget remained rampant across social media platforms.
The big announcement meant to provide relief to salaried class has been lapped up by netizens and is being marked with rib tickling memes. Netizens claim it to be the most sought relief by government to salaried class since 2014.
Reductions in income tax slabs after 8 years..— UmdarTamker (@UmdarTamker) February 1, 2023
Middle Class people : pic.twitter.com/Cyil11jGSj
Middle class people after watching reductions in income tax slabs after 8 years :#Budget2023 pic.twitter.com/bI8c0kippL— Ankita (@Memeswalimulagi) February 1, 2023
"मोदी सरकार" #ModiHaiToMumkinHai #Budget2023 New Tax Regime— Pooja Singh (@IamPoojaSingh2) February 1, 2023
No income tax upto Rs 7 lakh#cigarettes price hike
Middle Class is very happy👇 pic.twitter.com/tTSKTfQTMX
Middle class person who earns 6.8 LPA #Budget2023 pic.twitter.com/6DlsQpv7ED— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) February 1, 2023
Me feeling happy with Rs 575\- in my account, after Income tax- rebate extended on income from Rs 5 Lakhs to Rs 7 Lakhs.#Budget2023 pic.twitter.com/HSfudD9f7p— Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) February 1, 2023
Employees whose salary bracket is under 7 lacks . #Budget2023 pic.twitter.com/AXzmoGqZDO— ಭಲೇ ಬಸವ (@Basavachethanah) February 1, 2023
Middle class rn 🥳🥳— MSDIAN 🦁🇮🇳 (@MSD_077) February 1, 2023
No tax under 7 lakhs#Budget2023 pic.twitter.com/qMEFliiEUI
Apart from relief to the job holders, government’s move to unleash 16 per cent hike in duty on cigarettes has created stir with smokers raising their meme-laced concerns.
Time to switch #Budget2023 #cigarettes #Budget2023 pic.twitter.com/e4M3fo8QGf— Annu. ✨ (@Mr___SHEKHAWAT) February 1, 2023
Smokers in every budget:#Budget2023 #cigarettes pic.twitter.com/7GFiBFsyhb— Sayni Gupta (@GuptaSayni) February 1, 2023
Smokers after knowing #cigarettes price has been increased again in the #Budget2023 by #NirmalaSitharaman #BudgetSession pic.twitter.com/34REypDTCa— 👑Che_ಕೃಷ್ಣ🇮🇳 (@ChekrishnaCk) February 1, 2023
#cigarettes— SURYA (@Suryasaharan) February 1, 2023
smokers after budget pic.twitter.com/Y49fHOO4Lq
#cigarettes price hike— Shubham Jain (@Shubham09273730) February 1, 2023
All smokers right now 😅😅 pic.twitter.com/N3VuVPZ01P
#cigarettes price to be hiked by 16%— showry Mondru (@PrinceShowry) February 1, 2023
Middle class me while Smoking: pic.twitter.com/DiBiVMFkrI
Sitharaman read out her fifth budget in Parliament — which is also the present NDA government’s final full-fledged budget before the 2024 general elections.
