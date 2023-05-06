Burger King employee gets over Rs 3 crore for never missing a day at work in 27 years

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 6

A Burger King employee was rewarded of his punctuality for not missing out even a single day at work in 27 years.

54-year-old Kevin Ford, a resident of Las Vegas is set to receive over $400,000, equivalent to Rs 3.26 crore, on his retirement, as per a report by Daily Express newspaper.

Ford will get the money from GoFundme campaign, which was started to reward him. Last year, Ford’s video got viral where he was opening a gift bag received as a reward for not missing a day of work. It was only then that a fundraising campaign started.

Besides, a video has been shared on Instagram where Ford could be seen apprising people about gifts he received from his colleagues. He got a movie ticket, snacks, Starbucks drink, two pens, two lighters and a couple of keys.

The video has been shared by an Instagram page named Kevin Ford. “People Say You Can’t Keep Workers Nowadays, He Even Worked Through the Early Covid Days, Never Missing A Day of Work, This Union-Guys’ Worked At Vegas’ Airport for Over 27 Years, He Got Nothing on His 25th Anniversary Date, But Just Look How Grateful His Employer Was on His 27th Year...” the caption of the post reads.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Ford (@thekeep777)

As per a US television show, the fundraising campaign was started by Ford’s daughter, who wanted him to visit his grandchildren in Texas.