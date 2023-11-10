Bye-bye Pakistan, writes Virender Sehwag, gets slapped back over 'brand ambassador of gutka company'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 10

Pakistan's chances of making it to the semifinals in the Cricket World Cup are very slim following New Zealand's huge win over Sri Lanka on Thursday.

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag on Friday took potshots at the Pakistani cricket team bidding goodbye to them. Taking to X, Sehwag wrote: “Bye-bye Pakistan”.

I don’t think cricketers should troll. Leave the trolling on us.



But you can do it. After all you are the brand ambassador of a guthka company. — Sumit (@sumitsaurabh) November 10, 2023

Sehwag, was however, trolled, with a user replying: “I don’t think cricketers should troll. Leave the trolling on us. But you can do it. After all you are the brand ambassador of a guthka company.”

Let him enjoy his retirement time.. Sehwag ji aap lage rahe — Virat Guru (@gURuthEgIRisH) November 10, 2023

The first time I saw Kapil Dev and Sehwag on the TV doing it, my head was hanged in shame. They should learn something from other sportspersons like Cristiano Ronaldo, who never did any Ads for Soft drink companies, forget pan masala. — Vasav Chaturvedi (@VasavChaturvedi) November 10, 2023

One wrote: “Pakistan qualify for Karachi bus stand.”

No availability of flight , therefore they are going to Pakistan by Bus. 😂 pic.twitter.com/uc91M5khqT — 7G_Hotspot 🇮🇳🚩 (@VImvinit007) November 10, 2023

Pakistan will play their last league match against England on Saturday.

#Cricket #New Zealand #Pakistan #Sri Lanka