Bye-bye Pakistan, writes Virender Sehwag, gets slapped back over 'brand ambassador of gutka company'

  • World Cup 2023
Virender Sehwag



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 10

Pakistan's chances of making it to the semifinals in the Cricket World Cup are very slim following New Zealand's huge win over Sri Lanka on Thursday.

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag on Friday took potshots at the Pakistani cricket team bidding goodbye to them. Taking to X, Sehwag wrote: “Bye-bye Pakistan”.

Sehwag, was however, trolled, with a user replying: “I don’t think cricketers should troll. Leave the trolling on us. But you can do it. After all you are the brand ambassador of a guthka company.”

One wrote: “Pakistan qualify for Karachi bus stand.”

Pakistan will play their last league match against England on Saturday.

#Cricket #New Zealand #Pakistan #Sri Lanka

