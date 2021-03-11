Calvin Klein trolled for hiring 'pregnant man' to promote brand on Mother’s Day; clothing bland blocks them

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 14

A Mother's Day advertisement from clothing bland Calvin Klein featuring a pregnant transgender man has draw a backlash on social media, which has split the users with a few supporting it and other discarding it.

Many said "Goodbye Calvin Klein," "brand canceled," "Blocked," "No longer purchasing this brand," and many more. One wrote: “Thank you for sharing different types of motherhood," and "I love to see this anti-exclusivity campaign by a brand as legendary as yours.”

Calvin Klein's Mother's Day post featured parents, couples, and their children, but what did not go down well with the users was the addition of a transgender couple--Roberto Bete and Erika. Roberto is shown pregnant man in the ad.

I won’t be spending any more of my money with ‘woke’ company Calvin Klein. What do y’all think? pic.twitter.com/CupyqkBhKC — Pamela (@45Spammy) May 11, 2022

While one wrote: "Transphobes are currently losing their sh*t over the latest @CalvinKlein ‘pregnant man’ campaign, celebrating the diversity of families for (US) Mother’s Day. It’s not a new concept, and neither is the bigoted backlash…"

Transphobes are currently losing their sh*t over the latest @CalvinKlein ‘pregnant man’ campaign, celebrating the diversity of families for (US) Mother’s Day.



It’s not a new concept, and neither is the bigoted backlash… 🙄 pic.twitter.com/a7h5rx4SGf — Helen🏳️‍⚧️✊🏻💕 (@mimmymum) May 12, 2022

This is called a beer belly.

biological men CANNOT get pregnant. FACT!@CalvinKlein pic.twitter.com/mwKXqF5BYi — 🦊Kelly the Silver Fox🦊 (@FreedomHasWon) May 13, 2022

Responding to the backlash, Calvin Klein stood its ground and reiterated the brand aimed at inclusivity. The company said, “We embrace this platform as an inclusive and respectful environment for individualism and self-expression. At Calvin Klein, we tolerate everything except intolerance— any intolerant commentary will be removed, and any accounts issuing hateful statements may be blocked.”