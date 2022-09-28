Canadian woman gets ‘adulterer’ inscribed on husband’s gravestone after he dies while making love with colleague, Reddit post of their son goes viral

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 28

Relationships rarely survive ravages of betrayal and could prompt either of the partners to often avenge the treatment they were subjected to in most uncanny ways. The roadmap one takes could vary but the repercussions of a bad relationship in some classic cases follow till graveyard. The testimony to this got witnessed when a Canadian woman avenged on her husband by getting the word ‘adulterer’ carved on her husband’s grave stone as he reportedly died while making love with his colleague.

The issue rose to prominence when the woman’s son shared the entire story on Reddit.

The boy defended the move of his mother for the ‘adulterer’ inscription after his father reportedly died of heart attack while having sex with a co-worker.

The boy wrote a long post asking people if he had been unfair as he declined to replace the insulting gravestone.

He also tries to substantiate his mother’s act claiming that his father had an illicit affair with a colleague at work place. He in fact impregnated her and was planning to escape the country with her.

The boy thus believes message on his father’s gravestone accurately justifies latter’s character.