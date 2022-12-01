'Can't get away with scr***ng people over': Arjun Kapoor shares cryptic post about karma after fake news about Malaika Arora's pregnancy goes viral

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 1

A day after news about actress Malaika Arora’s pregnancy went viral, boyfriend Arjun Kapoor shared a cryptic post about Karma.

The actor took to his Instagram Stories and wrote: “Karma comes after everyone eventually. You can’t get away with screwing people over your whole life, I don’t care who you are. What goes around comes around. That’s how it works. Sooner or later, the universe will serve you the revenge that you deserve."

A report by Pinkvilla claimed that Arjun and Malaika were expecting their first child. Arjun dismissed the claims immediately. Arjun took to his Instagram stories and slammed Malaika’s pregnancy rumours, calling them ‘fake gossip’.

“This is the lowest that you could have gone and you have done it by being casual. Insensitive and absolutely unethical. In carrying garbage news. This journalist has been writing such pieces regularly and getting away with it because we tend to ignore these fake gossip articles while they spread across media and become the truth. This is not done. Don’t date to play with our personal lives," he wrote.

Malaika reposted Arjun’s stories and write, “F**king disgusting." Malaika and Arjun have been dating since 2019.

