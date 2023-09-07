Car tech can track sexual acts, location in vehicle, finds study

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 7

As many as 25 major car brands reviewed in Mozilla’s latest edition of Privacy Not Included have flunked privacy test.

According to Mozilla research, popular global brands like BMW, Ford, Toyota, Tesla, Kia and Subaru can collect personal data such as sexual activity, immigration status, race, facial expressions, weight, health and genetic information and your location.

Researchers found data is being gathered by sensors, microphones, cameras and the phones and devices drivers connect to their cars, as well as by car apps, company websites, dealerships, and vehicle telematics, reports foundation.mozilla.org.

It said brands can share or sell this data to third parties.

