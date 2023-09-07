Car tech can track sexual acts, location in vehicle, finds study

Chandigarh, September 7
As many as 25 major car brands reviewed in Mozilla’s latest edition of Privacy Not Included have flunked privacy test.
According to Mozilla research, popular global brands like BMW, Ford, Toyota, Tesla, Kia and Subaru can collect personal data such as sexual activity, immigration status, race, facial expressions, weight, health and genetic information and your location.
Researchers found data is being gathered by sensors, microphones, cameras and the phones and devices drivers connect to their cars, as well as by car apps, company websites, dealerships, and vehicle telematics, reports foundation.mozilla.org.
It said brands can share or sell this data to third parties.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi, other Quad leaders indirectly indict China at ASEAN summit
PM gives no indication on plans to join Regional Comprehensi...
Modi and company using Sanatana ploy to divert attention, will face cases legally: Udhayanidhi Stalin
Also launches a strident attack on Prime Minister Narendra M...
Chants of Lord Krishna should be so loud that they reach those who challenge Sanatan Dharma, says Smriti Irani
PM Modi in his meeting with cabinet ministers had on Wednesd...
Directorate General of Civil Aviation makes enforcement action on consumption of alcohol by aircrew more stringent
The Directorate has increased the suspension period for viol...