CBSE board results spark meme trend on social media

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 13

As the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the results of Class 12 board exams on Monday, the Internet got content for its new meme trend. Over 24,000 students scored more than 95 per cent and more than 1.15 lakh students crossed the 90 per cent mark.

While students celebrated their success, social media witnessed an influx of funny pictures, videos and GIFs, capturing the reactions and emotions of parents and relatives on the result day.

People who entered in home with 50% score #CBSEResults pic.twitter.com/vOkBHNNiBr — Chill Gates (@ashit_saim) May 13, 2024

Relatives when they see me scoring more than their kid #CBSEResults pic.twitter.com/ueNYl8vDRF — Taha (@tahaactually) May 13, 2024

