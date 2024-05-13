CBSE board results spark meme trend on social media

Chandigarh, May 13
As the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the results of Class 12 board exams on Monday, the Internet got content for its new meme trend. Over 24,000 students scored more than 95 per cent and more than 1.15 lakh students crossed the 90 per cent mark.
While students celebrated their success, social media witnessed an influx of funny pictures, videos and GIFs, capturing the reactions and emotions of parents and relatives on the result day.
No es el lugar, es la persona ❤️ #bbtvi #matura2024 #MEMORABILIA #CBSE #CBSEresult #cbseresult2024 #eleccionescatalanas #Eleccions12M pic.twitter.com/TzhCtHOjFL— LIKHAMARAM (@LIKHAMARAM9521) May 13, 2024
#cbseresult2024 #CBSEResults #CBSE #CBSEresult #cbseresults2024 pic.twitter.com/Vtke5Lw9Yz— Keval Kakar RLP (@KevalKakarRLP) May 13, 2024
People who entered in home with 50% score #CBSEResults pic.twitter.com/vOkBHNNiBr— Chill Gates (@ashit_saim) May 13, 2024
Relatives when they see me scoring more than their kid #CBSEResults pic.twitter.com/ueNYl8vDRF— Taha (@tahaactually) May 13, 2024
Relatives when they see me scoring more than their kid #CBSEResults pic.twitter.com/ueNYl8vDRF— Taha (@tahaactually) May 13, 2024
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 dead, 59 injured as huge billboard collapses in Mumbai amid rain and gusty wind; many feared trapped
Personnel of fire brigade and police rush to spot; rescue op...
Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Over 62 per cent turnout till 5 pm; violence in Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal
Jammu and Kashmir witnessed lowest voting percentage till 5 ...
AAP MP Swati Maliwal alleges Kejriwal's staff member misbehaved with her
Following the call, Delhi Police reach the Chief Minister's ...
There were 2 CCTV cameras in my cell in Tihar; PM Modi and 13 officers monitored me, claims Arvind Kejriwal
If INDIA bloc comes to power on June 4, I will be back next ...
Video: MLA from Jagan Reddy's party assaults voter for objecting to jumping voting queue, he slaps back
In a video that has gone viral, Jagan Reddy's TYSRC party ML...