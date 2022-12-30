CCTV captures the moment Rishabh Pant's speeding Mercedes crashes into a divider

Chandigarh, December 30
Cricketer Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car--as it crashed into a divider-- was caught on a security camera.
CCTV footage from accident site..— Aman Tiwari (@amantiwari_) December 30, 2022
Praying for speedy recovery #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/e8B1MvLuX3
The CCTV footage showed how Pant's speeding car hit the divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway on Friday morning at around 5:30 am.
Pant suffered multiple injuries and he was on his way home in Roorkee. He suffered injuries on his head, back and feet.
Director General of Uttarakhand Police, Ashok Kumar, has confirmed that the cricketer was alone in the car at the time of the accident and broke the windscreen to escape from the vehicle after it caught fire, reports NDTV.
“According to what Pant said, he dozed off while driving and as a result the car collided with the divider and caught fire. He was moved to the Roorkee hospital from where he has now been shifted to Dehradun," DGP Ashok Kumar told the media.
