‘Celebs’ favourite’ Orry makes his Big Boss debut

Chandigarh, Novmber 22
Known by his stage name Orry, Orhan Awatramani will be making his on-screen debut on reality series "Bigg Boss 17" during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.
The ‘who’s this guy’ spotted beside Bollywood celebrities at parties will now be seen in Bigg Boss house. It’s not clear how many days he will spend inside the house or will he be one of the contestants, but viewers would definitely like to know him better and what makes him celebs' favourite. In the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar, viewers can watch Orry interacting with the housemates.
Once photos of Orry with every B-Town celebrity went viral, he became well-known. Among others, he is best friends with Ananya Pandey, Sara Ali Khan, and Nysa Devgn.
He will also be seen sharing stage with host Salman Khan. This week elimination also take place. After the nomination task, Ankita Lokhande, Anurag Dobhal, Sunny Arya, Sana Raees Khan and Jigna Vora received maximum votes for eviction.
