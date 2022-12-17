‘Chacha vidhayak hai hamare’: Street-like brawl erupts mid-air as man shrieks at co-passengers in flight, see viral video

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 17

There is no dearth of videos on social media where people could be seen engaging in verbal and even physical spat during their journey on public transport. The video of one such incident has been making the rounds on Twitter where a man could be seen engaging in a scuffle with his co passengers in a flight.

The 12-second clip shows the man yelling at one of his co travellers. When few others try to intervene in a bid to calm him down, he could be seen rebuking them too.

“Nobody speaks when I speak. I am telling you, don't talk to me like this. You don't know who I am,” the man could be heard saying.

Since being shared, the video has amassed over 3.8 lakh views. Netizens have fuelled a meme storm over the melee.

