‘Chacha vidhayak hai hamare’: Street-like brawl erupts mid-air as man shrieks at co-passengers in flight, see viral video

Chandigarh, December 17
There is no dearth of videos on social media where people could be seen engaging in verbal and even physical spat during their journey on public transport. The video of one such incident has been making the rounds on Twitter where a man could be seen engaging in a scuffle with his co passengers in a flight.
The 12-second clip shows the man yelling at one of his co travellers. When few others try to intervene in a bid to calm him down, he could be seen rebuking them too.
Delhi dude.. pic.twitter.com/JFXcf06n04— McAdams (@_CJSW) December 14, 2022
“Nobody speaks when I speak. I am telling you, don't talk to me like this. You don't know who I am,” the man could be heard saying.
Since being shared, the video has amassed over 3.8 lakh views. Netizens have fuelled a meme storm over the melee.
Chacha vidhayak hai humare.— Lisha (@li_s_h_a) December 14, 2022
Pata hai mera baap kaun hai?— Ye Ol' Geezer (@jayasankar) December 14, 2022
Nahin. Tere ko pata hai?
😂😂— Rajiv Singh (@RajivSi53259510) December 14, 2022
Did he finally find out who he is?— A n u p (@crackpilot) December 14, 2022
New age traveller 😂— rpramodhkumar 🇮🇳 (@rpramodhkumar) December 16, 2022
Toilet me flush karna tha..— Raman (@ramanmt) December 14, 2022
Isko road rage nahi kah sakte ,— Sanjay Singh (@PapaSanjay1) December 16, 2022
इसको हवाई rage कह सकते है । you don’t know who i am 😂😂🧐
