Chandigarh man finds grandfather’s forgotten SBI’s investments of Rs 500; know the surprising money he gets now

Chandigarh, April 2
A pediatric surgeon Tanmay Motiwala from Chandigarh stumbled upon a hidden treasure in his grandfather’s investments.
While organising the family’s assets, he found forgotten share certificates from the State Bank of India bought by his grandfather.
The doctor revealed that his grandfather had purchased SBI shares worth Rs 500 back in 1994. However, his grandfather had neither sold nor remembered the investment.
The initial investment has now multiplied into a significant sum of Rs 3.75 lakh, giving him 750x returns over the three decades.
The power of holding equity 😊— Dr. Tanmay Motiwala (@Least_ordinary) March 28, 2024
My Grand parents had purchased SBI shares worth 500 Rs in 1994.
They had forgotten about it. Infact they had no idea why they purchased it and if they even hold it.
I found some such certificates while consolidating family's holdings in a… pic.twitter.com/GdO7qAJXXL
In a post shared on X, the doctor wrote, ‘The power of holding equity’.
‘My Grandparents had purchased SBI shares worth 500 Rs in 1994. They had forgotten about it. Infact they had no idea why they purchased it and if they even hold it. I found some such certificates while consolidating family’s holdings in a place. (Already had sent for converting them to Demat),’ he added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise policy scam: Relief for AAP MP Sanjay Singh as Supreme Court grants him bail
The court says that Sanjay Singh spent 6 months in jail and ...
8 Naxalites killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur
Bijapur district comes under the Bastar Lok Sabha constituen...
Patanjali advertisements: Supreme Court comes down hard on Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna for ‘absolute defiance’
The bench granted last opportunity to Ramdev and Balkrishna ...
Aviation watchdog DGCA seeks daily report from Vistara on flight cancellations, delays
On Monday, the airline cancelled around 50 flights due to no...