Chandigarh man finds grandfather’s forgotten SBI’s investments of Rs 500; know the surprising money he gets now

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 2

A pediatric surgeon Tanmay Motiwala from Chandigarh stumbled upon a hidden treasure in his grandfather’s investments.

While organising the family’s assets, he found forgotten share certificates from the State Bank of India bought by his grandfather.

The doctor revealed that his grandfather had purchased SBI shares worth Rs 500 back in 1994. However, his grandfather had neither sold nor remembered the investment.

The initial investment has now multiplied into a significant sum of Rs 3.75 lakh, giving him 750x returns over the three decades.

The power of holding equity 😊



My Grand parents had purchased SBI shares worth 500 Rs in 1994.

They had forgotten about it. Infact they had no idea why they purchased it and if they even hold it.



I found some such certificates while consolidating family's holdings in a… pic.twitter.com/GdO7qAJXXL — Dr. Tanmay Motiwala (@Least_ordinary) March 28, 2024

In a post shared on X, the doctor wrote, ‘The power of holding equity’.

‘My Grandparents had purchased SBI shares worth 500 Rs in 1994. They had forgotten about it. Infact they had no idea why they purchased it and if they even hold it. I found some such certificates while consolidating family’s holdings in a place. (Already had sent for converting them to Demat),’ he added.

About The Author Tribune Web Desk The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#State Bank of India SBI