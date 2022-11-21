Chandigarh ‘singing cop’ amuses Neha Kakkar, Ayushmann Khurrana with his popular ‘No parking’ song as he makes appearance on Indian Idol sets

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 21

Chandigarh cop Bhupinder Singh who is known for spreading the message of traffic rules via singing songs on loudpeaker recently made an appearance on the sets of Indian Idol.

Singh, on the request of anchor Aditya Narayan, sang his popular version of Daler Mehndi’s ‘Bolo tara ra ra’ song with his unusual “Gaddi nu crane lai gayi...” lyrics.

He left the judges, contestants and the audience mesmerised with his talent.

Watch the video here:

Giving Himesh Reshamiya’s song ‘Ashiq banaya aapne’ a new twist, Singh sang his own version as ‘Chalan karwaya…apne…Tere layi bike si lai ke aaya…tere layi helmet nahi si paya…tere layi police ka danda khaya…tere layi”.

He even sang a song for singer Neha Kakkar. Changing the lyrics of the song ‘Kala chashma’, Singh sang “Chandigarh dhooma pai gayi aa…kehnde Neha Kakkar aayi ae”.

Singh didn’t miss out on the opportunity to impress upon guest Ayushmann Khurrana. He invited him for a dance to his song ‘Morni banke’ by replacing the lyrics with “Aj fer kithon aayi ae chalan karake chalan karake.”

The actor loved Singh’s personality and expressed his desire to play his character if a biopic is ever made on him.

Singh came on the show in support of Amritsar contestant Rupam Bharnarhiya. He even presented her with a traditional Punjabi suit sent by his wife.

