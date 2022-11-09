'Chappal jaisi shakal': Sanjana Ganesan gives epic reply to troll who commented on her marriage with Jasprit Bumrah

New Delhi, November 9
TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan -- wife of Jasprit Bumrah -- gave a befitting reply to a social media user who attempted to troll her.
Sanjana is currently in Australia, covering the T20 World Cup 2022.
She shared a photograph from Adelaide on her Instagram page on Tuesday and captioned the post by writing, "The weather in Adelaide at the moment is B-E-A-utiful!" A social media user tried to mock her and asked her an unpleasant question about her marriage with Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah.
"Mam itni khubsurat bhi nahi ho But Bumrah ko kaise pata liya (You aren't that beautiful, how did you manage to become Bumrah's wife)," the troll commented on her Instagram post.
Sanjana then responded to the troll in a similar vein. "aur khud jo chappal jaisi shakal lekar ghoom rahe ho uska kya?" Ganesan retorted which loosely translates to: "and how do you manage to walk around with a face like that?" Ganesan's response soon went viral online after a screenshot of their interaction was shared on Twitter.
IANS
