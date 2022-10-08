‘Chapri Dhoni’: Netizens trigger meme fest over bizarre wax statue of MS Dhoni unveiled at museum in Mysore

Chandigarh, October 8
Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni is considered as one of the most successful captains the country has ever produced. His judgements, usually during death overs, besides his alertness behind the stumps have always been hailed by cricketers from all over the world. The flamboyant cricketer in again in news, this time not for his game but for his wax statue that Twitterati has flagged off as an artistic nightmare.
A Twitter user has shared a post with the picture of the statue.
MS Dhoni wax statue in Mysore. pic.twitter.com/KdsKcPLsaM— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 7, 2022
The life-size wax figure of Dhoni was recently unveiled at Chamundeshwari Wax Museum in Karnataka’s Mysore to felicitate the veteran cricketer. But unfortunately the effigy was out-and-out rejected by netizens as they found it not much to look at for not bearing any resemblance to Dhoni.
After calling it a sheer blunder, the statue is now serving as fodder for the memes. Netizens find the likeness of the statue more with Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik than MS Dhoni.
40 sal ka Chapri lag raha hai— The Junior Virat (@axelblazelove) October 7, 2022
Ye MSD kis angle se lag raha hai bhai😀— Zakir Husain (@ZakirHaina) October 7, 2022
October 7, 2022
😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/CljIDJFGRt— I mean it (@NucleusDevi) October 7, 2022
After seeing this wax statue my respect for Adipurush VFX increase Today .— Prof. Boies Pilled Bell 🪄 (@Lil_Boies45) October 7, 2022
Good that it’s mentioned as MS Dhoni .. Looks more like Shoaib Malik— Sandeep Nambiar 🇮🇳 (@sandeeepnambiar) October 7, 2022
Shoaib malik lg rha hai— Spider Pant (@noicegarry) October 7, 2022
Yeh kya chapri bana diya 😂— Arnab Biswas (@biswas_arnab_) October 7, 2022
October 7, 2022
yeh toh shoaib malik hai— Addishop// (@wistonreal) October 7, 2022
Ye dhoni kam chhapri jyada lag rha hai 😅— 🇮🇳Rs M∆$T€®💢JD💥VS💥 #RolexSir 🚬🔪 (@PawanKu46684806) October 7, 2022
October 7, 2022
