Chandigarh, March 11

The AI tool ChatGPT has accumulated enormous cult of late as the platform is serving as repository of endless knowledge from all across the world. Besides providing solutions of the grievances in IT sector, the chatbot has furnished a comprehensive note on what could be done to end seemingly everlasting war between Russia and Ukraine.

The probable 8-point solution laid out by the platform to dissolve contention has been shared on Twitter by former Indian diplomat Vikas Swarup, who had put up the question before it.

Can AI solve the world’s biggest conflict? I asked ChatGPT to come up with a mediation plan for the Russia-Ukraine War. This is what it came up with. pic.twitter.com/KUSSFXZbxU — Vikas Swarup (@VikasSwarup) March 5, 2023

Considering the task complex and challenging to be accepted by both the parties, ChatGPT said it could still suggest some measures.

The brainy platform advocated ‘negotiations’ as the foremost probable bid to calm the situation, which must be followed by immediate ‘ceasefire’.

Besides other plans including ‘decentralisation’ and ‘international monitoring’, the chatbot called for ‘economic assistance’ from global financial institutions like the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank to help stabilize Ukraine's economy.

ChatGPT further stated that ‘recognition of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine’ and ‘cultural protection’ should be pondered upon.

It also proposed that withdrawal of military forces by both sides could further be helpful to ease the situation.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor hailed the former diplomat’s initiative interesting but also pointed out how leaders of countries at loggerheads are irrational in ways beyond AI’s comprehension.

Interesting initiative by @vikasswarup but as he knows, in conflicts leaders are irrational in ways beyond AI’s comprehension! In this specific case I can think of several objections from both sides, mainly the Russians, to the ChatGPT formulation. But it’s a great experiment! https://t.co/Gtri3hR1rp — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 10, 2023

