ChatGPT 'may soon replace your job', but how soon, the question haunts many

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 14

The government has outlined the IndiaAI programme and how it would help the country build world-class platforms, solutions and tools to not only solve local issues, but also help the world.

Also, PM Narendra Modi has said “we need to make AI work for India”.

The big question is would this excitement stay on forever as the AI technologies also pose a threat to the current job market. And most people fear as to how soon would that be.

ResumeBuilder.com in its survey, which covered 1,000 US businesses, found that 49% of companies currently use ChatGPT, while 30% are planning to do so.

It also found that 48% of companies using ChatGPT said they have replaced the workers, while 25% of the companies revealed that after using the AI chatbot they have already saved more than $75,000.

The survey, which was conducted in February, showed the companies are mostly using the AI chatbot for writing code, copywriting, customer support and others.

Microsoft on Tuesday laid off its entire ethics and society team dedicated to ensuring artificial intelligence innovations that are ethical, responsible and sustainable, the media reported.

The layoffs at the AI ethics team are part of larger job cuts (10,000 employees) the tech giant announced earlier.

According to a report in Platformer, citing sources, the move leaves "Microsoft without a dedicated team to ensure its AI principles are closely tied to product design at a time when the company is leading the charge to make AI tools available to the mainstream." Microsoft still has an active Office of Responsible AI.

However, employees said that the ethics and society team played a key role in ensuring that responsible AI principles are reflected in its products.

The ethics and society team had around 30 employees, including engineers, designers and philosophers in 2020.

Researchers have also warned to avoid chatbots that don't appear on a company's website or app and be cautious of providing any personal information to someone users are chatting with online.

According to the Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse report, cybercriminals can now quickly and easily craft email or social media phishing lures that are even more convincing by using AI chatbots like ChatGPT, making it more difficult to tell what's legitimate and what's a threat.

Moreover, the report said that bad actors can also use AI technology to create deepfake chatbots.

These chatbots can impersonate humans or legitimate sources, like a bank or government entity, to manipulate victims into turning over their personal information to gain access to sensitive information, steal money or commit fraud. With inputs from agencies