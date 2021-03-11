‘Chhoti Bachhi Ho Kya’ meme creator meets Tiger Shroff, features in a reel with actor

Chandigarh, April 27

Social media has been flooded with dialogue ‘Chhoti Bachhi Ho Kya’ over the past few days. From Instagram reels to Facebook stories, the fever of noted dialogue seems to be profound. Lately, the creator who made the line meme-worthy has featured in a reel with actor Tiger Shroff, who delivered the real dialogue in movie ‘Heropanti’.

Deependra Singh, a mimicry artist who became overnight famous by reciting the dialogue emphatically in his own way, not only met Shroff, but also made a reel with him.

Deependra shared the video on his Instagram. “FINALLY “Chotibachhihokya “TOGETHER,” Deependra captioned the reel.

Netizens are hailing Deependra for his achievement and on-point mimicry.

