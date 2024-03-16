Chief Election Commissioner’s ‘long’ speech before announcing Lok Sabha Election dates becomes meme content

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 16

As the Election Commission of India started announcing the Lok Sabha polls dates, netizens filled the Internet with meme content, targeting the long, exhausting speech by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

Several humorous posts on X took a dig at the “plot-building” by Kumar before actually announcing the dates.

One of the users posted an excerpt from the lyrics of the ‘Accha Lagta Hai’ song: “Zara short mein niptao na, seedhe point pe aao na” while another a shared a graphic of Mr Bean looking at the watch, and waiting for the speech to end.

Another post on X read: "I was desperately waiting for the election dates to announce so that I can book my vacation. Our plan was May end, thankfully election commission of India didn't ruin it! Date for the Gujarat is 7th may (3rd phase)!"

Dear election commission of India, pic.twitter.com/4a8prDcpXZ — Darshil Dana (@Darshil_Dana) March 16, 2024

CA students listening to speech of#ElectionCommission 🤡 pic.twitter.com/N0Z3MTMh0A — Sunny Raj 🇮🇳 (@sunnyrajbjp) March 16, 2024

Those who wait Today Loksabha elections date and Election Commission of India 😀😀#LokasabhaElection2024 #electiondate pic.twitter.com/aFUfWPiPX9 — Shailesh (@Nshaileshyadav) March 16, 2024

