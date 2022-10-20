Viral video: Child teaching fellow classmates exhibits unmatched energy and enthusiasm; from news anchor to politician, netizens mull lad’s future profession

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 20

Social media is repository of videos which are unconventional and at times funny. Once such video of a primary school class is doing the rounds on Twitter where a kid could be seen memorising Hindi alphabets loudly with full of enthusiasm and energy.

The video has been shared on Twitter by a user, Arun Bothra. The lad could be seen teaching his fellow classmates while shouting on top of his lungs in front of the class. The whole class follows his lead and students repeat whatever he says. The energy level of the kid is one of a kind. "Just wondering what this child will become when he grows up. Drill master or football coach? Leader? Or TV anchor," reads the caption of the post.

Since being shared, the video has enmassed over 1.58 lakh likes. Netizens are extremely impressed and have flooded comment section with diversified reactions which include praise, memes and comparisons.

Pakka Drill Ustaad banega Sir ! 😆 — ସାମରିକ ଡାକ୍ତର 🇮🇳💂🏻‍♀️💉 (@combat_medicc) October 19, 2022

Anchor बनेगा ‌🤣 — Hasan Mehdi (@MEHENDIhasan7) October 19, 2022

Army commander bhi to ban sakta hai... — Abhishek Kumar (@Abhishe37428655) October 19, 2022

ये नेता बनेगा क्योंकि जनता सुनेगी नहीं। — Pradeep Kaushik (@Pradeep82115628) October 19, 2022

Meri copy krta hai😁😁 pic.twitter.com/lEhNc37Py2 — Ravinder Lamba (@lamba_ravinder) October 19, 2022

Mujhe to "bhaiyon aur behno" sunayi de raha hai ....... Bahut hi Tejaswi Balak hai pic.twitter.com/y41DHCui69 — Adab_Jatt_ਅੜਬ_ਜੱਟ (@Pendu_Boyzz) October 19, 2022

Sir, लग रहा है ये बालक सब का गेम बजा देगा। — Rakesh Tiwari (@rakesh_23t) October 19, 2022

