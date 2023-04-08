‘Chill guys, it's just PDA’: People shaming couple for hugging, kissing inside Delhi Metro face netizens ire

Chandigarh, April 8
The streak of videos from Delhi Metro, which have been of late creating stir on social media, seems to be everlasting. After recent video of a scantily-clad woman made a big fuss and DMRC was compelled to issue guidelines urging commuters to maintain social etiquette and not wear “any attire which could offend the sensibilities of other fellow passengers”, a fresh video of couple holding hands, kissing and cuddling seems to be drawing attention on social media.
The video has been shared on Twitter by an account named, Richa Sharma. “Shameful Viral Video from #Delhi After Patna Junction, Once all the passengers in the Delhi Metro train had to be embarrassed. Peaceful kissing Video shameless,” she captioned the video.
Shameful Viral Video from #Delhi— Richa Sharma (@Rich_aaaaa) April 3, 2023
After Patna Junction, Once all the passengers in the Delhi Metro train had to be embarrassed.
Peaceful kissing Video😃👇 shameless#GigiHadid #delhimetro #GigiHadid #wtcfinal #BBB23 #VideoViral pic.twitter.com/hOuI2g16vb
While some people criticised the act inside metro, plenty of netizens came out in strong support of the couple and called it a normal PDA act. They also rebuked the act of filming them without their consent.
Hawas dikhye delhi metro 🚇🚇— Rohit dubey 🇮🇳 (@ico_rank) April 3, 2023
Its okay till both are happy— Aquarian0602 (@766aa8065bf24b5) April 4, 2023
Perfect couple with lots of best wishes 💐— Deb Bhowmick (@Joy_9791) April 4, 2023
Chill guys, it's just PDA.— sean444 ☯⚛️ (@sean4_44) April 4, 2023
Hello!!?? Whats wrong in this??? Look the other side if you cant stand them. Its their life. Whoever videod it...You have no business poking your nose. Shameful on your part !!!— Michael (@Michael63107934) April 7, 2023
They're literally just standing!— Gift Apartment (@GiftApartment) April 7, 2023
There is nothing shameful in it, they just kissing each other and this should be normalised. Han but if you think this is against hinduism to behan tumhara dharam tumhe he mubarak.— Captain_Deadpool (@thebdsmoker502) April 7, 2023
