China is all praise for Arnab Goswami as ‘angry host’ trends on Chinese social media

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 29

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s recent visit to Delhi concluded without any progress. But it was not Wang’s visit, but Arnab Goswami who became a major trend on Chinese social media.

The trend was based on a clip of Goswami exchanging angry barbs with a US professor during a debate on his show.

“America is in no position to pretend to be the guardian of democracy and human rights!” Indian anchor debating with an American professor.



pic.twitter.com/6g9axH3tML — Ambassade de Chine en France (@AmbassadeChine) March 25, 2022

The hashtag “Indian host angry with American scholar” was viewed millions of times on Weibo.

The clip was even shared by the Weibo account of the Central Committee of the Communist Youth League.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian, on his personal Weibo account, wrote:“Praise for the host”.

Goswami’s response was also lauded on Twitter by Chinese embassies and ambassadors, who shared the same video.