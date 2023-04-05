China man spends 21 hours on knees outside ex-girlfriend’s office insisting her to come back in his life

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 5

Aftermaths of break-ups are at times so severe that it becomes quite tough to embrace the altered scenario of leading life without a partner. If the relationship is quite old, things go beyond just love as partners develop a habit of having each other. The testimony to this got witnessed in China where a man spent as many as 21 hours on knees in heavy downpour while begging his ex-girlfriend to return in his life.

The man remained knelt down in from of the office of his ex-girlfriend witha bouquet of roses in hand. He even withstood harsh weather to insist his ex-lover that she should change her mind, as per a report by South China Morning Post.

Meanwhile locals gathered around him and asked him to give up his efforts but he paid no heed to them.

The situation became so severe that the police had to come to persuade the guy. However he remained undeterredand asked cops if it was illegal to kneel down.

Despite the crazy bid, his girlfriend was nowhere to be seen.

The man however called off his recalcitrance after he realised he couldn’t bear the cold any longer.

