China University asks students to appear for swimming test online, social media lampoons bizarre decision

Chandigarh, May 27
Acclaimed Shanghai University in China has become the subject of pithy internet commentary after asking its students to appear 'online' for mandatory swimming test before graduating.
As per the report of The South China Morning Post, the announcement was made by the university on May 15, which stated that students who had finished their grad’s exam and haven’t still appeared for theircompulsory 50m swimming test could appear for it online.
Universities in China usually have an established practice of making swimming mandatory in their syllabus to inculcate survival skills and improve fitness of students.
According to the new assessment method of swimming test, students now have to face a questionnaire after logging in to the college website.
Since being viral, the decision is serving as fodder to meme world. Netizens have fuelled laughter burst over the outlandish decision of university.
Shanghai University telling students to do practical swimming examinations “online”😂😂😂.https://t.co/7sj1Pw14T4— Leonard Muranaga (@LMuranaga) May 26, 2022
"Are the students supposed to swim in their bathtubs?" one user commented.
“Hahaha, go let the swimming sport completely and detach from the water. What a brilliant idea!,” another said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
7 soldiers killed, 19 injured as vehicle falls into Shyok river in Ladakh's Turtuk sector
All the 19 injured airlifted to Western Command Hospital, Ch...
Narcotics Control Bureau gives clean chit to Aryan Khan, 5 others in drugs-on-cruise case
Officials of the NCB, which filed its chargesheet in a Mumba...
‘Drugs-on-cruise’ case: Govt asks Finance Ministry to take action against former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede
The Ministry has also been asked to initiate appropriate act...
Former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala gets 4-year jail in disproportionate assets case
The court also imposes a fine of Rs 50 lakh on him
Hyderpora encounter: Jammu and Kashmir High Court orders exhuming body of third civilian
The bodies of two more civilians, who were killed in the enc...