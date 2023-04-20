Chinese acrobat falls to death during mid-air stunt with husband, video surfaces

Chandigarh, April 20
A chilling video of an acrobat artiste falling on the stage after leaving her hands in the air has gone viral on social media.The Chinese acrobat fell to her death while performing in Anhui province with her husband.
#China:An actress fell from a height and accidentally hit the ground during an acrobatic performance in #Haogou Town, #Yongqiao District, #Suzhou City, #Anhui Province, causing the audience to worry.@W0lverineupdate pic.twitter.com/C9IFViTosF— Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) April 16, 2023
As per a BBC report, the 37-year-old was reportedly practicing routine acrobatic with her partner and husband. Visuals of the stunt showed the man failing to catch her with his legs, which resulted in her fall to a hard stage.
