Chinese acrobat falls to death during mid-air stunt with husband, video surfaces

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 20

A chilling video of an acrobat artiste falling on the stage after leaving her hands in the air has gone viral on social media.The Chinese acrobat fell to her death while performing in Anhui province with her husband.

As per a BBC report, the 37-year-old was reportedly practicing routine acrobatic with her partner and husband. Visuals of the stunt showed the man failing to catch her with his legs, which resulted in her fall to a hard stage.

