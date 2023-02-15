Chinese company earns praise for asking job seekers to wear mask during interview; know why

Chandigarh, February 15
A company in China is earning praises for adopting a peculiar trend while recruiting employees. As per a report in South China Morning Post, the company has asked applicants to face interview while wearing a complete face mask. This one of its kind model has been exercised to do away with impacts of physical appearance of candidates on interviewer.
The instructions in this regard were sent during the company’s semi-annual job fair.
The video of candidates showing up for the recruitment was shared by one of the participants, Zeng. She said the situation seemed bizarre but it helped many with ‘social anxiety’.
Besides this there were other anomalies as well, said Zeng. She said one employee was assigned to cut and distribute sugarcane to job seekers.
As per SCMP, the company, the company confirmed authenticity of the video and said it was shot during their semi-annual job fair.
It said that the model was aimed at reducing stress caused by interviewers by focusing more on appearance of candidates than their abilities.
The company is being lauded on the Chinese social media apps for "helping eliminate employment discrimination."
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Government approves 7 new battalions with fresh strength of 9,400 personnel for ITBP at LAC, Shinkun La tunnel for all-weather connectivity to Ladakh
Government decisions come amid India-China military standoff...
CCTV footage shows last hours of Delhi woman Nikki Yadav before she was murdered
Nikki was strangled to death by her boyfriend Sahil Gehlot w...
Income Tax dept surveys BBC India offices for second day, collects financial data
The tax department had launched the action on Tuesday at the...
Doctored narratives to run down India can’t be allowed: Vice President Dhankhar amid BBC row
In a veiled but evident reference to BBC, Jagdeep Dhankhar s...
NIA announces reward of Rs 15 lakh for info leading to arrest of Canada-based gangster Lakhbir 'Landa'
A resident of Tarn Taran, Landa, believed to be residing in ...