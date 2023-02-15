Chinese company earns praise for asking job seekers to wear mask during interview; know why

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 15

A company in China is earning praises for adopting a peculiar trend while recruiting employees. As per a report in South China Morning Post, the company has asked applicants to face interview while wearing a complete face mask. This one of its kind model has been exercised to do away with impacts of physical appearance of candidates on interviewer.

The instructions in this regard were sent during the company’s semi-annual job fair.

The video of candidates showing up for the recruitment was shared by one of the participants, Zeng. She said the situation seemed bizarre but it helped many with ‘social anxiety’.

Besides this there were other anomalies as well, said Zeng. She said one employee was assigned to cut and distribute sugarcane to job seekers.

As per SCMP, the company, the company confirmed authenticity of the video and said it was shot during their semi-annual job fair.

It said that the model was aimed at reducing stress caused by interviewers by focusing more on appearance of candidates than their abilities.

The company is being lauded on the Chinese social media apps for "helping eliminate employment discrimination."

#China