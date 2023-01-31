Chinese company mounds banknotes worth Rs 73 crore as ‘bonuses’ for its employees at annual party

Chandigarh, January 31
Companies tempting employees with gifts and cash handouts has become quite prevalent practice over the time. To keep their performing employees motivated and prepared for tough grind, the model has become quite rampant. The most queer testimony to this got witnessed in China where a company stacked 2 metre huge pile of notes at its annual party to distribute among its employees.
The event was held on night of January 17.
The cast mountain presented in party amounted to 61 million yuan (nearly Rs 73,78,48,939). As per a report of South China Morning Post, the party was organised by a crane manufacturer based in China. The company reportedly registered a significant profit and its top 3 employees were given five million yuan (Rs 6,04,60,138) each.
Many videos and photos in this regard have been circulating on Chinese websites.
The act is attracting mixed reactions from public as many are hailing the company while other are criticising the move. Few, however, are in disbelief.
