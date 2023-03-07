Chinese family domesticates bear for 2 years believing it to be a puppy

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 7

Keeping domestic animals in families is quite common exercise across the world. But imagine the astonishment when one comes to know that the animal they had been domesticating is actually some other animal and that too a solitary one. The similar situation boomeranged before a Chinese couple when they adopted a dog theybelieved was a puppy but discovered later that it was actually a bear.

Su Yun, is said to have bought a pet believing it to be a Tibetan mastiff puppy on vacation in 2016. The breed is alarge dog with a thick coatthat is a mixture of black and brown resembling a bear.

The owner was shocked over the animal’s gluttony as it used to munch on lots of fruits and buckets of noodles daily. Moreover Su's pet weighed in at a whopping 250 pounds and was still expanding.

The first intimidating attribute of the animal came to Su’s notice when it started walking on 2 legs.

Considering all the indications, Su finally dialled the police only to discover that the animal she had been raising for last 2 years was actually a threatened Asiatic black bear, and not a Tibetan mastiff dog that she was told it was.

People who came to Su’s house to put the bear back into the wilds were so scared that they had to put it to sleep before taking away.

