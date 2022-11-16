Chinese runner finishes 42 km marathon while smoking cigarettes, earns title ‘Smoking Brother’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 16

A Chinese runner, Uncle Chen, is getting viral for running a 42-km marathon while smoking cigarettes throughout the course of his running.

Photos of 50-year-old have been making rounds across social media platforms of China.

Chen finished 574th out of 1500 runners despite continuously smoking throughout the event. However, this is not first instance when Chen did this. Earlier, he was captured lighting up and smoking several cigarettes while running the Guangzhou Marathon and the 2019 Xiamen Marathon.

Chen’s exercise of smoking cigarettes at times while running during such events has earned him a title "Smoking Brother".

#China