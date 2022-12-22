Chinese singer brutally trolled for purposely infecting herself with Covid ahead of New Year’s Eve concert

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 22

Chinese singer Jane Zhang has been brutally trolled on social media after revealing that she purposely tried to infect herself with coronavirus.

Taking to Weibo, Jane said that she had visited the homes of ‘sheep’ - a term for virus carriers in mainland China.

The purpose was to contract the virus in preparation for an upcoming New Year’s Eve concert. Jane further explained that she wanted to catch the virus so that she would not be at risk of infection during the concert. The revelation has come as a massive backlash on social media.

As a result, she was had to take off the controversial post from social media and apologise to the public.

Singer #JaneZhang says that she's worried she'll be sick for New Years concerts, so she decided to visit some covid+ people to get sick and get over it



Now she's getting bashed because she said she recovered in 1 day, lost weight and now has good skin😂 pic.twitter.com/wyki8v2wrZ — 🍉 田里的猹 (@melonconsumer) December 17, 2022

This comes at a time when Chinese cities are currently hit by highly transmissible Omicron strains, mainly BA.5.2 and BF.7, which are spreading like wildfire.

#ChinaCovidCases #Jane Zhang