Chinese woman sues co-worker for breaking her 3 ribs while hugging her tight, gets Rs 1.6 lakh in compensation

Chandigarh, August 18
A woman from China has sued her co-worker for allegedly breaking her ribs as he hugged her too hard.
In May 2021, the woman was talking to a coworker at her Yueyang City workplace. In the middle of their conversation, the coworker allegedly walked up to the woman and gave her a tight hug, which made her scream in pain.
She said that the man hugged her so hard and that it hurt her chest.
A week later, she went to a hospital for a checkup as she continued to have sharp pains in her chest. An X-ray showed that she had three broken ribs, two on the right side of her rib cage and one on the left. Because of this, she had to miss work and pay money for medical bills. She woke with the male friend who had hugged her and he said there was no proof that his friendly hug caused the injury.
The woman then filed a lawsuit against her co-worker, asking for compensation for her financial losses.
The judge ordered the co-worker to pay 10,000 yuan (Rs 1.16 lakh) as compensation.
The court said that there was no evidence to prove that the woman took part in any activities that could have caused the broken bones during those five days.
