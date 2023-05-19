‘Chip masterstroke’: Netizens fuel laughter riot as Rs 2000 notes are withdrawn

Chandigarh, May 19
News of RBI notification proclaiming withdrawal of Rs 2000 denomination notes has taken centre stage across social media platforms with netizens fuelling a meme fest over the decision.
Drawing parallels with the demonetisation exercise that took place back in 2016, the outrage on social media is fervid as people are sharing rib-tickling memes while bidding farewell to the outgoing pink note.
Story of Rs 2000 note holders from tomorrow onwards pic.twitter.com/FbYvZC3rbT— ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏. oɥʍ nbbɐ (@aqquwho) May 19, 2023
Those People who doesn't have any Rs 2000 notes#Demonetisation #2000note pic.twitter.com/nPEQy8BO6m— ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏. oɥʍ nbbɐ (@aqquwho) May 19, 2023
People who have a lot of Rs. 2000 notes at home pic.twitter.com/q9vc0LdRjS— Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 19, 2023
#RBI withdraws Rs 2,000 notes from circulation, but it will continue as #legal tender#rbi #2000note #2000notes pic.twitter.com/xFVCjhobVG— Subodh Kumar (@subodhsingh_) May 19, 2023
RBI to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes from circulation pic.twitter.com/Qi3OzYDbil— Indian Memers League (@official_iml) May 19, 2023
Good bye 2000 (RBI) has announced to withdraw Rs 2,000 pic.twitter.com/MeAgni204g— 𝑺𝒉𝒘𝒆𝒕𝒂𝒂♥️𝑻𝒆𝒋𝒂𝑻𝒓𝒐𝒐𝒑𝒔Rs ♡ (@shwetak012) May 19, 2023
Chip of Rs 2,000 withdrawn notes will end Global Chip Shortage. 😂— Newton Bank Kumar (@idesibanda) May 19, 2023
VishwaGuru MasterStroke. pic.twitter.com/1NGQERpbkQ
The Reserve Bank on Friday announced withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation but gave public time till September 30 to either deposit such notes in accounts or exchange them at banks.
In a statement, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said it has asked banks to stop issuing Rs 2,000 notes with immediate effect.
