CJI Chandrachud visits cafeteria to enjoy coffee, samosa with colleagues, chats with bar members

IANS
New Delhi, September 13
After rising from a Constitution Bench hearing, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, along with fellow judges, on Wednesday visited a cafeteria on the Supreme Court premises to enjoy coffee and snacks.
The judges had coffee and interacted with the members of the bar.
The CJI also took a stroll around the Supreme Court campus. During his walk, he interacted with media personnel and also accepted their invitation to visit the press lounge later.
A five-judge Constitution Bench, headed by CJI Chandrachud and comprising Justices Hrishikesh Roy, PS Narasimha, Pankaj Mithal and Manoj Misra, heard the issue as to whether a person holding a driving licence for light motor vehicle (LMV) is legally entitled to drive a transport vehicle of light motor vehicle class, having unladen weight not exceeding 7,500 kg.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Army Colonel and Major, DSP killed in gunfight with terrorists in J-K’s Anantnag
Commanding Officer of 19 Rashtriya Rifles Manpreet Singh die...
Government calls all-party meeting on September 17 ahead of special Parliament session
The government has not yet issued the agenda for the special...
INDIA bloc's first joint public rally in Bhopal early next month; seat-sharing to be finalised soon
The committee also decided to hold joint public meetings in ...
Media trial: Supreme Court directs MHA to draft manual for police briefing on criminal cases in 3 months
Top court also directed DGPs of all states to submit suggest...
Indian Air Force chief receives first C-295 transport aircraft made for India by Airbus
C-295 is capable of performing special missions as well as d...