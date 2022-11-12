Co-traveller tries to stop woman from watching movie over spoilers, latter's Reddit post on her 'negative encounter' goes viral

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 12

Movie buffs usually get agitated when someone reveal key aspects of the movie they fervently mull to watch. The testimony to this got witnessed when a fellow passenger in flight insisted a woman to turn off a film as she was getting spoilers to ruin her excitement for future.

The 22-year-old was taking her first-everflightand got herself an aisle seat.Contemplating to pass flying time, the woman decided to entertain herself by watching movie ‘Uncharted’.

Few minutes into the film, she got tapped on her shoulder by a woman from behind, who asked her to turn off the movie.

The girl shared this bizarre story on Reddit.

“Confused, I asked her why,” the passenger wrote onReddit.

“She said it was because she has not seen the movie and didn’t want to see my screen and see any spoilers.I told her that she could watch it on her screen and she said ‘no’, because she wanted to watch a different movie.I responded that I was going to keep watching my movie. She huffed and she started to complain, but I just ignored her,” she wrote.

As the woman did not complied with causeless request of her co-passenger, latter would deliberately bump into her every time while making her way to the restroom. “As I continued watching the movie, she would get up to use the restroom on the plane and “accidentally” bump into me every time. This happened probably 8 or 10 times on this 2 hour flight. I did my best to ignore her and finally we landed,” the woman writes in her post.

When the flight landed ultimately, the angry co-passenger continued her tantrums and yelled at woman for cutting her off while latter was grabbing her bag from the overhead bin.

“By this time I was tired and ready to get off the plane and said ‘ma’am if you were in such a rush to get off, then you should have a picked a seat closer to the front or gotten and upgraded seat,” she continued.

“She rolled her eyes and called me a ‘stuck up b***h’ and kept going on and on about how people are so disrespectful these days,” she signs off.