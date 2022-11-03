Cobra bites 8-year-old boy; he bites it back twice, the reptile dies

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 3

In a bizarre incident, a cobra reportedly died after it was bitten by an eight-year-old boy in Pandrapath village of Chhattisgarh.

The boy has been identified as Deepak and the incident happened while he was playing in the backyard of his house.

The snake got wrapped around Deepak’s hand and it bit him. As the reptile didn't budge after he tried to shake it off, Deepak bit it hard twice, following which it died.

The incident occurred in the remote village of Pandarpadh situated in Jashpur district, about 350 km northeast of Raipur, reports The New Indian Express.

“The snake got wrapped around my hand and bit me. I was in great pain. As the reptile didn’t budge when I tried to shake it off, I bit it hard twice. It all happened in a flash," the young victim was quoted in reports.

The boy was later administered anti-snake venom doses and discharged from the hospital after a day-long treatment.