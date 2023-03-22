‘Coil-lecting praise for #GoodService’: UP cops deliver mosquito repellent coil at hospital after man complains of wife’s post-natal woes

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 22

From getting rid of ‘mafias’ to the mosquitos troubling people in the state, UP Police has got remedy for all. A fresh incident, where UP Police delivered mosquito repellent to a woman in her postpartum period at a hospital, is testimony to how the personnel in the state go beyond their professional commitments to help people.

The husband of a woman, who delivered a baby girl at a hospital in UP’s Chandausi sought help from Sambhal Police as his wife was bearing an additional pain of mosquito bite besides her post-parturition agony.

Official Twitter handle of UP Police shared a comprehensive post in this regard.

“My wife gave birth to a nanny Pari today at Hari Prakash Nursing Home Chandausi. But my wife is in a lot of trouble here because she is having pain and along with it mosquitoes are also biting a lot. Please provide me mortein coil urgently!” he wrote while tagging Sambhal Police and Dial 112 UP service.

UP Police immediately complied with the appeal and 2 personnel associated with UP 112 PRV reached the hospital with mosquito repellent coil.

The man took to microblogging site to thank UP Police for prompt reaction.

Since being shared, the post has amassed over 92,000 views. Netizens are unanimously hailing UP Police for its humane behavior.

