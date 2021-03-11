Comedian-actor Vir Das takes jibe at Elon Musk over latter’s Twitter-deal uncertainity, compares it with his mum’s shopping at Lajpat Nagar

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 14

Business magnate, Elon Musk, became an instant cult figure when he announced potential take-over of microblogging and social networking service, Twitter, at whooping $44 million. However, he left people baffled when he announced on Friday that the plan to snap-up Twitter has been put ‘on hold’. As the tweet got viral, Comedian-actor Vir Das took a dig at him on Instagram while drawing parallel of the deal with his mother’s bargaining skills at Delhi Lajpat Nagar market.

Reminiscing his childhood memory of going to market with his mother, Das recalls how his mother used to visit different shops to get a better deal.

“When I was a kid we would go shopping to Lajpat Nagar market. My mother would go into one shop, like something, pretend not to like it too much and drive the price down. Then the shopkeeper would stand his ground and she would leave the shop. Other shopkeepers would see her coming and offer her better deals on stuff because they had heard the negotiation. Eventually she would come back to the same shop and buy something totally different. She just wanted the shopkeeper to admit defeat.” Vir Das wrote. “Like a weird ego hassle between her and the guy who barely knew each-other and that the market loved watching in bitchy neighbour mode. The shopkeeper was confused, the other shopkeepers were confused, and I was just pissed off because none of the shit she was buying was exciting to me anyway. I had been to nine shops, everyone was yelling, I wanted the market to burn down and none of the useless shit we were buying lasted. Elon Musk is my mom with rockets,” he added.

The Tesla CEO earlier announced on his twitter, “Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users.”

Musk, however, also mentioned that he is still committed to the acquisition.

