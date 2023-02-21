Bombay Shaving CEO who earlier asked freshers to work 18 hours a day posts picture of his employee sleeping in auto, faces netizens’ ire

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 21

A LinkedIn post by the founder of a personal care and grooming solutions brand has initiated a bull session after he posted picture of one of his company’s employee sleeping in a three wheeler.

Hailing the efforts of Shanky Chauhan, Bombay Shaving Company founder Shantanu Deshpande said former was ‘heartbeat’ of his company. Shantanu even called him ‘rare beyond words’ as his efforts for the upliftment of company were paramount.

In a comprehensive LinkedIn post, Shantanu wrote, “I've been working for 12 years almost now. 5 years at Mckinsey and 7 as a founder. I've seen hard working, driven people. People who put in the hours and do everything possible and everything impossible, both. But no one continues to surprise me on this axis the way Shanky Chauhan does. On paper, he is our head of sales, chief of staff, head of the people committee. But in real life, he is the heartbeat of the company. In clutch moments, everyone relies on him. From me to Deepak to management to junior most colleagues. 'Shanky ko poocho' is a classic trump card up everyone's sleeve. He LOVES the company. His eyes twinkle when he talks about his work, his team, his stores, his distributors, his customers. I see his team members start copying him. Talking like him, walking like him, working like him. It's so obvious his impact and inspiration. While he is a diamond asset, Deepak and I struggle to get him to switch off. We constantly worry about his health. We realize that for him to do justice to his own commitment to the Co, longevity is everything. His success is paramount.”

He even asked other founders to find their Shaky as he believes one or two such persons are enough to run the company. “As founders, find your Shanky in your organization. Rare beyond words, but the slingshot in your company success lies in identifying and cultivating such colleagues. If you find them, you will need only one or two. That's enough,” he added.

Earlier in a LinkedIn post in August 2022, Shantanu asked freshers to not throw tantrums and work 18 hours a day.He in fact schooled freshers to do away with the idea of maintaining work-life balance at the very onset of their career, hence suggested it is important but not at very early stage of their job.He also said freshers should avoid random rona-dhona and be relentlessly involved in their job.

Since being shared, the post has been meeting criticism as many feel the man, who has been discussed in the post, was overburdened. Many responded to the post saying he should be given time to look after his health and well-being besides job.