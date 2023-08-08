Congress counters BJP's criticism of Manmohan Singh attending Parliament in wheelchair by sharing similar picture of Vajpayee from 2007

Chandigarh, August 8
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Monday came to Parliament in a wheelchair to participate in the crucial Rajya Sabha session where the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was discussed.
The Congress was criticised over Manmohan attending Rajya Sabha in a wheelchair.
याद रखेगा देश, कांग्रेस की ये सनक!— BJP (@BJP4India) August 7, 2023
कांग्रेस ने सदन में एक पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री को देर रात स्वास्थ्य की ऐसी स्थिति में भी व्हील चेयर पर बैठाये रखा वो भी सिर्फ़ अपना बेईमान गठबंधन ज़िंदा रखने के लिए!
बेहद शर्मनाक! pic.twitter.com/EVj9RR7XmP
In response, Congress leader Pawan Khera shared a picture of ex-PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee in a wheelchair during the 2007 Presidential elections.
यह तस्वीर 2007 के राष्ट्रपति चुनाव की है। इस चुनाव में श्रीमती प्रतिभा पाटिल को 638,116 मत मिले और श्री भैरों सिंह शेखावत को 331,306 मत मिले। वोट डालते वक्त अटल जी को व्हीलचेयर छोड़ कर तकलीफ़ झेलते हुए अंदर जाना पड़ा। भाजपा को मालूम था की भैरों सिंह जी बुरी तरह से चुनाव हारेंगे… https://t.co/Sx7KP2CtJc pic.twitter.com/aOw6ULwlSZ— Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 (@Pawankhera) August 8, 2023
He claimed that the BJP knew that ex-Vice President BS Shekhawat would lose to ex-President Pratibha Patil, still Vajpayee had to "suffer" to cast his vote.
The bill empowers the Central government to make rules in connection with the affairs of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, including the functions, terms and other conditions of service of officers and employees.
The Congress party had issued a three-line whip for its MPs, urging them to be present in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah moved the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, for passage in the House after opposition members moved a resolution disapproving the ordinance brought by the government in May this year. The bill was passed by Lok Sabha last week.
