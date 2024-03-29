Content creator Ruchika Lohiya faces legal threats from Orry

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 29

Content creator Ruchika Lohiya has found herself in a controversy as popular influencer Orry threatened legal action following a viral video alleging a disrespectful encounter at an event.

In the video circulating on Instagram, Lohiya claimed Orry declined to shake her hand and instead opted for a fist bump. She said, “He couldn’t even touch my hand.” She also alleged that Orry’s manager had requested no photos be taken.

Responding to the allegations, Orry denied knowing Lohiya and dismissed her claims, saying, “She wasn’t my homie. I do not know what germs and s**t your hand carries. I am always happy to meet fans and friends, when the time permits, shoving your way to me at a public event, passing my security and disrespecting my manager, you yet got close to me and politely greeted you, don’t expect strangers to touch you, you got a friendly fist bump but even that’s not enough? And if you were truly embarrassed, what is the need for this clout-chasing video? Sly and shameless.”

Orry further said that he would take legal action against Lohiya for defamation. He said, “I will be filing a defamation case immediately. Legal has already been notified. CCTV will also be pulled.”

Ruchika Lohiya is a content creator and writer at Priti International. Graduating with a bachelor’s degree in filmmaking and advertising from Whistling Woods International in Mumbai, she now uses her platform to advocate for gender equality and women’s issues.

